Sorokin will start at home Sunday against the Panthers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has been sharp recently, going 4-2-1 with a .925 save percentage in his last seven outings. He'll have a tough task Sunday, however, against a Panthers team that's averaging 3.21 goals per game. Overall, Sorokin is 24-20-5 with a .906 save percentage this year.