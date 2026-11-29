Sorokin stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Sorokin came within 3:40 of recording a shutout before surrendering a goal to Cam York, but the two early goals were enough to lift the Isles to victory in this low-scoring contest. The Islanders have earned points in nine of their last 11 contests (6-2-3), and their encouraging form should help Sorokin maintain his standing as one of fantasy's more reliable goaltenders. Over that 11-game stretch, Sorokin has made eight starts while posting a 5-1-2 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .927 save percentage.