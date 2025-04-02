Sorokin made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Sorokin allowed three goals, including two blocker side, in the loss. Unfortunately, the Isles have lost six straight; four of those have come with Sorokin in net. The team is five points from the second wild card, and the Russian netminder is going to have to perform miracles to get them to the postseason.
