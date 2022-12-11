Sorokin made 26 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sorokin's personal losing streak now stands at four games. And after allowing just four goals in the first two losses, he has given up eight in his last two losses (to the Blues and Canes.) Still, Sorokin is in the upper tier of the NHL's best with a 10-9-0 record, 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll snap back into the win column soon enough.