Sorokin will be between the pipes on the road versus Boston on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, going 2-0-1 despite a 3.25 GAA. It's a strong turnaround for the 30-year-old Russian after he lost his first three games of the year. With a back-to-back coming up, David Rittich will get the nod on the road versus Carolina on Thursday before Sorokin is back in the crease for Friday's road tilt against the Capitals.

