Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Get starting nod for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will be between the pipes on the road versus Boston on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, going 2-0-1 despite a 3.25 GAA. It's a strong turnaround for the 30-year-old Russian after he lost his first three games of the year. With a back-to-back coming up, David Rittich will get the nod on the road versus Carolina on Thursday before Sorokin is back in the crease for Friday's road tilt against the Capitals.
