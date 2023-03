Sorokin stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 7-2 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.

Sorokin was beaten by Sam Lafferty midway through the first period, and that proved to be the only tally in the frame. However, Sorokin got plenty of offensive support after that en route to securing his third straight win and sixth victory over his last seven appearances. The 27-year-old is 26-19-6 with a 2.34 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 53 contests this season.