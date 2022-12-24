Sorokin made 22 saves in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

It was remarkably Sorokin's first win in December, as he'd stumbled to a 0-6-1 record over his last eight appearances. On the month, the third-year netminder has a shaky 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage, numbers that are a significant step back from his overall performance this season, but with Semyon Varlamov (lower body) on the shelf and not able to resume skating yet, the Christmas break might provide the only rest Sorokin gets for a while.