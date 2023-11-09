Sorokin will be between the road pipes versus Boston on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

This will be Sorokin's first road start of the season as Semyon Varlamov has started all three road games this season. Sorokin is 3-1-3 with a 3.12 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. He will face one of the top teams in the NHL as the Bruins are 10-1-1 and have scored 39 times in 12 games.