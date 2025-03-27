Sorokin gave up four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg early in the third period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.

With the Isles sitting one point back of the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, coach Patrick Roy made a desperation move to try and wake up his squad after New York fell behind 4-2, but it didn't work. Sorokin may be showing signs of fatigue without Semyon Varlamov (lower body) to help shoulder the load -- he's started 11 of 13 games in March, going 6-3-2 on the month with a 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage.