Sorokin gave up six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov to begin the third period of Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Penguins.

After a scoreless first period, the wheels came off for the Isles in the second, and coach Lane Lambert's decision not to send Sorokin back out for the final frame was more an act of mercy than a reflection on his play. Even so, the 28-year-old netminder has been tagged for at least four goals in four of his eight starts in December, and he's stumbled to a 3.57 GAA and .902 save percentage on the month despite a 5-1-2 record.