Sorokin stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings, with Los Angeles' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Isles managed to put only 20 shots on net against Darcy Kuemper, including a measly three in the first period, and Sorokin didn't get much support in his own end either -- Kevin Fiala's game-winner in the second period was fired through a partial screen supplied by Grant Hutton. Sorokin has started six straight games since Semyon Varlamov (lower body) has been unavailable, going 3-2-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage, and Sorokin could keep hold of the No. 1 job even once Varlamov is healthy rather than slipping back into a timeshare.