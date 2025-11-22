Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Gets little help in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin made 20 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
The 30-year-old netminder played well, but his teammates weren't able to solve Jordan Binnington until there was less than four minutes left in the third period. Sorokin still allowed three goals or fewer for the eighth straight start, a stretch in which he's gone 5-2-1 with a dazzling .938 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Blues•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Clips Wings for second shutout•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Will start final game of road trip•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Drawing start in Denver•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Collects another overtime win•