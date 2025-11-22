Sorokin made 20 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

The 30-year-old netminder played well, but his teammates weren't able to solve Jordan Binnington until there was less than four minutes left in the third period. Sorokin still allowed three goals or fewer for the eighth straight start, a stretch in which he's gone 5-2-1 with a dazzling .938 save percentage.