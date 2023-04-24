Sorokin stopped 24 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Islanders' first-round series.

The Isles were in a 4-0 hole before they managed to get on the board in the third period, and Sorokin was hardly at fault for the deficit as the four Canes goals came on two power plays, one clean breakaway and one two-on-one after a brutal neutral zone giveaway by Alexander Romanov. Sorokin's 1-3 record to begin the postseason belies his performance to date, and he'll try to keep his team alive in Game 5 on Tuesday.