Sorokin stopped 13 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Both tallies against Sorokin came in odd-man situations, as Ridly Greig potted a shortie in the first period before Jake Sanderson banged home a power-play goal in the third. Sorokin has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-5-0 with a rough 4.16 GAA and .850 save percentage, and the Islanders' playoff hopes are on life support as a result -- they're three points back of the Flyers for the third seed in the Metro Division with two games to play, and the Blue Jackets a point up on New York as well.