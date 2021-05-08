Sorokin will start Saturday's game against New Jersey, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Sorokin comes in on a three-game losing streak, so Semyon Varlamov has been the hot hand in net heading into the playoffs. The rookie will look to reverse his fortunes against a bottom-10 Devils offense (2.63 goals per game).
