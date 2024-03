Sorokin will start Tuesday at home against Carolina, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin lost his third straight game on Sunday, allowing five goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers. The 28-year-old has registered a .908 save percentage and a 22-16-11 record. He will have a tough test against Carolina who is 20-11-2 on the road and averages 3.38 goals per game which is tied for seventh in the league.