Sorokin will guard the home net Saturday against the Ducks, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Sorokin was great last season, going 26-18-8 with a 2.40 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He opened the season Thursday by giving up only two goals on 28 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers. The Ducks posted a 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken on Wednesday and have since traveled across the country to play the Islanders.