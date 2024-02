Sorokin will protect the home goal against the Kraken on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin wasn't tested much in his last start, but he still did enough to pick up a victory, turning aside 18 of 20 shots en route to a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Seattle team that's lost four of its last five contests.