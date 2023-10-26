Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin has conceded five goals in each of his last two outings, posting a combined 4.98 GAA and .868 save percentage. Still, the Russian backstop is 2-1-1 with one shutout and a 3.00 GAA in four outings this season. With Semyon Varlamov waiting in the wings, Sorokin could be in danger of giving up the starting gig if he continues to struggle.