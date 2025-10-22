Sorokin will defend the cage for Saturday's road clash with the Flyers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

While David Rittich gets the nod at home against the Wings on Thursday, Sorokin will get some extra rest before suiting up in the first game of the Isles' four-game road trip. After starting the campaign with three straight losses, the 30-year-old Sorokin has bounced back with wins in each of his last two appearances. Still, the Russian netminder has allowed three or more goals in all five of his outings this year and will need to be significantly better if he is going to reach the 30-win mark for the second consecutive season.