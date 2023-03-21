Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin has secured victories in five of his last six contests while sporting a 2.35 GAA and .919 save percentage. With 25 wins and five shutouts on the year, the 27-year-old netminder could surpass personal bests in both categories if he continues to perform to this level over the final weeks of the regular season. With a back-to-back against Columbus and Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Sorokin figures to split the pair of contests with Semyon Varlamov.