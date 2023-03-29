Sorokin will be between the pipes on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 30-save victory over the Devils on Monday in which he conceded just one goal in a winning effort. The Russian netminder is undefeated in regulation in his last five outings with a 4-0-1 record. With a back-to-back versus Tampa Bay and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Sorokin will likely get another night off, something that has been rather rare for him of late.