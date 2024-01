Sorokin will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin was excellent in his last start Sunday against the Stars, stopping 41 of 43 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to secure his 15th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Golden Knights team that's won three of its last four games, racking up 17 goals over that span.