Sorokin made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Saturday.

Cole Sillinger followed his own shot and scored on a rebound on the power play early in the second to push the Jackets up 1-0. Emil Bemstrom split the defense and went high blocker past Sorokin at 10:15 of the same frame to move Columbus in front 2-1. Then Marcus Bjork scored with a slap shot from the top of the right circle to put the Jackets up 3-2 at 9:38 of the third. Sorokin is now 7-4-0 with a 2.17 GAA and sparkling .932 save percentage.