Sorokin turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.

The Islanders had a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's 13th goal of the season. Sorokin faced 13 shots in the second stanza and gave up the tying goal to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Hurricanes got game winner from Jordan Martinook at the 2:31 mark of the third period. Sorokin, who has lost his past two outings, has a 28-21-7 record this campaign with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage.