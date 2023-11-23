Sorokin made 34 saves in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Wednesday.

This game was vintage Sorokin. He came so close to preventing the first goal through heroic effort. Sorokin got across the crease to make a point-blank stop on Cam York's one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. The effort pulled him out of position, and York jumped on the rebound and got a blind backhand off that found twine. The second goal was a tap-in on a backdoor pass. Sorokin has had a middling season so far, but he's delivered two straight wins and started to give us glimpses of greatness. The Isles will go as far as Sorokin can take them.