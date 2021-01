Sorokin was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz said Friday that Sorokin had a chance to play one of the Islanders' games this weekend, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday, but that seems less likely now that the netminder has been moved off the active roster. Cory Schneider will serve as Semyon Varlamov's backup in Saturday's game against the Flyers.