Sorokin will guard the road goal in Anaheim on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NYIHockeyNow.com reports.

Sorokin will start on back-to-back nights despite getting tagged for four goals on 36 shots Tuesday versus the Kings. The 27-year-old has won six of his last nine outings, and the Islanders clearly want their top goalie between the pipes as much as possible as they battle for a playoff spot.