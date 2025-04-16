Sorokin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin played well, but a pair of Dylan Strome goals over the first two periods accounted for the difference. Strome also scored an empty-netter. Sorokin lost for the first time in four outings and is now 30-24-6 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 61 outings. It's not quite the level of play he had in his first three NHL seasons, but this season has been better than last year for Sorokin. The Islanders have not yet named their starter for Thursday's season finale versus the Blue Jackets.