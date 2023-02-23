Sorokin made 25 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Sorokin allowed a game-tying power-play goal to Nikolaj Ehlers in the second period, but that was the only blemish on the Russian netminder's ledger. The Islanders are in the thick of the playoff race and currently hold an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, though the teams competing with them have played fewer games. Sorokin has done his best to boost his team's playoff hopes with three consecutive victories, improving his record to 20-17-5.