Sorokin will defend the road goal Monday against Washington, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 27-save shutout win over Philadelphia on Saturday. He has a 30-21-7 record this season with a 2.33 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 60 appearances. The Capitals rank 20th in the league this campaign with 3.06 goals per game.