Sorokin is patrolling the crease in Sunday's road contest against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This comes as no surprise as Semyon Varlamov got the starting nod against the Flyers on Saturday. Sorokin is still looking for his first NHL win and hasn't made an appearance since Jan. 24 where he took a tough-luck loss against the Devils. In his two starts, the 25-year-old has coughed up seven goals on 56 shots.