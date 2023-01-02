Sorokin will start in Seattle on Sunday.
Sorokin has coughed up just three goals during his active three-game winning streak. The star netminder owns a strong 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage despite a lackluster 13-11-1 record. He's gone 3-0-0 while giving up four goals on 119 shots in four appearances against Pacific Division teams this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Remains stingy between pipes•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Stops 20 in win•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Gets back in win column•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Panthers on Friday•