Sorokin will patrol the crease for Sunday's road contest against the Devils.

Sorokin struggled in his only appearance this season, coughing up five goals on 32 shots in his NHL debut against the Rangers on Jan. 16. The 25-year-old has been one of the league's top goalie prospects for years, so the Islanders will be patient with getting him adjusted to the NHL. A matchup against a Devils' offense that has scored two or fewer goals in three games already this season is a good chance for Sorokin to earn his first win.