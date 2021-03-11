Sorokin will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Devils.
Sorokin is finding his groove at the NHL level with four straight wins and a .952 save percentage in that stretch. He should be picked up in fantasy leagues, especially keeper formats, if he's still available. The Devils' inconsistent offense provides additional upside Thursday.
