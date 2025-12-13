Sorokin is set to start at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to five games after turning aside 130 of 138 shots (.942 save percentage) over his past four starts. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 21 outings this season. His current winning streak includes a 32-save shutout victory over Tampa Bay on Dec. 6.