Sorokin turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

The 30-year-old netminder got beaten four times in the first two periods, but Sorokin slammed the door shut on Ottawa over the final 20 minutes to give the Islanders a chance to mount a comeback. Sorokin has given up exactly four goals in four straight starts to begin the season. However, Saturday marked the first time he got enough offensive support to get into the win column. He has a 1-3-0 record, 4.13 GAA and .861 save percentage.