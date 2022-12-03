Sorokin surrendered two goals on 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Islanders weren't bleeding shots Friday, but the Predators cashed in twice on the power play against Sorokin. That was enough to stick him with his second straight loss, the first time that's happened since Oct. 20-22. He's gone five starts without allowing more than two goals. The 27-year-old is at 10-7-0 with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 18 appearances as one of the top goalies in the league. The Islanders have another favorable matchup set for Sunday versus the Blackhawks.