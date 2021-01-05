Sorokin will have several adjustments to make after coming to the Islanders from the KHL, Colin Stephenson reports.

Those adjustments include quick shots, random shots, traffic in front of the net, and just finding the puck through all of the bodies on the smaller ice surface. The Islanders have been waiting for Sorokin to join the team for several seasons and now that he's here, we don't know what the breakdown will be as far as playing time with Semyon Varlamov. The condensed schedule with many back to back games is a plus for teams with two top goaltenders and the Islanders could benefit from that, should Sorokin be all that they were hoping for. His numbers in the KHL say yes, but the true results will come during this season.