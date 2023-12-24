Sorokin made 36 saves in a 5-4 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sorokin hasn't lost in regulation since November. He's 5-0-2 in seven starts in December, but he has allowed 22 goals in that span. Yes, that's a touch high for a goalie of his elite talent. But the harsh reality is that he's seen 40 or more shots in three of those seven and 35 or more in five. Sorokin remains an elite talent, but the Isles D is far too porous right now. He's seen the second-most pucks this season (765), behind only Juuse Saros of the Preds. Sorokin's save percentage overall (.914) has started to rise a little, so keep the faith.