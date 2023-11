Sorokin made 35 saves in a 5-4 shootout victory over Calgary on Saturday

He made several strong saves, including in the shootout, to give his team a shot at breaking a seven-game losing streak. Sorokin hasn't been entirely Sorokin-like this season (4-3-4, 3.32 GAA, .906 save percentage), but the talent is obviously still there. Now that the streak is over, we hope Sorokin and the Isles can settle into a more stable performance pattern.