Sorokin made 39 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The 26-year-old was the main reason the Islanders had any chance of stealing a win in this one, but he was ultimately unable to stop the dynamic duo of Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau for Florida. Sorokin is 3-2-1 over his last six starts with a 2.49 GAA and .931 save percentage, and with New York eliminated from the playoffs, the team could continue treating the young netminder as a true No. 1 rather than having him split time in the crease with Semyon Varlamov (illness).