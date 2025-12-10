Sorokin turned aside 33 of 37 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Despite allowing two goals in the first and third periods of Tuesday's contest, Sorokin hung on to win in the shootout, which included him making a save against Jack Eichel. With the win, Sorokin is up to an 11-8-2 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 21 appearances. The 30-year-old netminder has helped lead the Isles to a win in each of his last four starts. In that span, he's made 30 saves or more in each game, which moved him up to sixth in saves across the NHL. Sorokin is back to playing at an elite level, making him a top goaltending option in most fantasy formats that track saves. His next chance to take the ice is Thursday against the Ducks.