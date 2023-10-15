Sorokin turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Buffalo ranked third offensively with an average of 3.57 goals per game last year, so holding the Sabres to a pair of goals is not an easy feat. Sorokin did fairly well against the Sabres last year too, though, saving 64 of 69 shots over two contests against them. Overall last season, the 28-year-old goaltender posted a 31-22-7 record, 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 62 contests.