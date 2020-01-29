Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Hot streak once again
Sorokin has posted two shutouts in his last two games, Cory Wright of Islanders website reports.
That was the second time this season that Sorokin has posted back to back shutouts. On the season he has a 1.50 GAA and .936 save percentage to go along with seven shutouts. All signs still point towards him coming to North America next season and battling Semyon Varlamov for the starting job between the pipes for the Islanders.
