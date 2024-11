Sorokin will patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is 4-3-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage after a great start to the season. He has been facing plenty of rubber recently, with opposing teams averaging 36.33 shots in his last three appearances. The Devils sit eighth in scoring, averaging 3.63 goals per game.