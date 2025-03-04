Sorokin will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin allowed three goals on 25 shots in Monday's loss to the Rangers, but he'll play again a day later. The 29-year-old is 4-5-0 with a 3.39 GAA and an .887 save percentage through nine appearances since the start of February. Sorokin is a risky fantasy play given the Islanders are on the second half of a back-to-back while playing against one of the best teams in the league.