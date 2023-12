Sorokin will get the starting nod versus Washington on Friday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Sorokin has given up 10 goals on 65 shots (.846 save percentage) in his last two contests but remains the starter, in part due to the absence of Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed). With 10 victories in 21 appearances, the 28-year-old Sorokin is on track to reach the 30-win mark for the second straight season.