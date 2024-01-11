Sorokin will defend the home net versus Toronto on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Sorokin has gone from a top-five goaltender in the NHL over the last two seasons, to possibly a top-20 netminder this season. He is 12-8-8 with a 3.20 GAA and .908 save percentage, well off his totals over the last two seasons. Sorokin has given up at least four goals in five of his last nine contests, stopping only 219 of 246 shots. The good news is that he was terrific in his only game versus Toronto this season, stopping 37 shots in a 4-3 victory on Dec. 11.