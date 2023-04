Sorokin will guard the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin put in a good effort in Game 1 on Monday, stopping 35 of 37 shots, but he didn't get much help from the Islanders' offense. His strong goaltending will likely keep the Islanders from getting blown out during the first round, but they will need to chip in a bit more scoring to support him.